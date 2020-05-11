NASCAR will be the first domino to fall in a gradual return of professional sports that seems to mirror the government reopening across the country in the past two weeks.
The NBA is getting ready to open practice facilities, and the NFL recently announced its 2020 schedule, showing no wavering as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to stretch into the fall.
If professional sports are ready to return, then, won’t local sports be back soon enough, too?
Not really.
In the pros, the show must go on. There is far too much money at stake in broadcasting rights and the leagues are prepared to go at great lengths to play the games safely.
Fall is looming, and the possibility of a delay to the high school football season seems to grow each day. The South Carolina High School League voted to postpone spring practices for fall sports weeks ago.
Fall sports seasons will likely take a delay with spring practices pushed back until June or July. The heat in those months usually halts significant practice time, anyway. Suffice it to say that fall sports teams won’t be very prepared when the season starts.
College sports will be much more tricky, and you’d think the developments in college would shine some light on when high school and youth travel sports will be able to make a comeback.
Most college programs seem to be adamant about their show going on, but the necessity of fans in the stands and students on campus make anyone who’s optimistic look unrealistic, if not flat out wrong.
There are far too many moving parts to know whether prep sports will be ready to go in the fall. While professional sports provide little indication of whether lower leagues are nearing a comeback, their success or failure this summer should give us an idea of how long this pandemic will leave sports unplayable.