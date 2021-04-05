When I originally sat down at my desk to write this column, I was going to discuss how exciting it was to see sports return to a sense of normal.
Then, at 11 p.m. on Friday, I got a text from a friend of mine telling me that a student our age just passed away because of COVID-19. As some of you might know, I am an alumnus of the University of Alabama and, if you followed the Crimson Tide’s run to the Sweet 16, you might have been introduced to Luke Ratliff.
Ratliff, better known by his Twitter handle “fluffopotamus88,” was the quintessential die-hard fan for Alabama basketball. The North Carolina native attended every single game and, throughout his time, Tuscaloosa became leader of the student section inside of Coleman Coliseum.
He was so well known in the Tuscaloosa community that Alabama’s players and coaches would begin to recognize Ratliff’s contribution to the games. During the Crimson Tide’s senior game, Ratliff was presented a signed ball from the team thanking him for his continued support. Later that night, when the team won its first regular-season title since 2002, Ratliff was once again honored as he donned the cut down net around his neck.
Outside of the Nick Sabans of the world, Ratliff was our version of a celebrity as, despite the fanfare and the recognition, he remained genuine with everyone he interacted with.
Along with his Twitter account, he quickly became the voice for Alabama fans and, when he went to opposing arena’s in Baton Rouge or in Columbia, his antics and support for the Crimson Tide allowed us to feel like we were being represented even though we weren’t at the game.
Ratliff was scheduled to graduate this May, but he unfortunately will not be able to experience that feeling in the place that he made his greatest impact on campus: Coleman Coliseum.
After a year of dealing with this virus, I get it. It’s aggravating to talk about. Like you, I don’t want to talk about COVID-19 and I am also tired of having this continue to have an effect on my life. But please continue to follow the health guidelines and continue to stay vigilant. Unfortunately, this virus is deadly and it just took the life of a healthy 23-year-old who, like you, loves sports with every fiber of their being.
Rest in peace, Luke. Thank you for being a great fan and an even better person.