Enough people have said it now: If something drastic doesn’t change soon, nothing will go back to normal.
The coronavirus pandemic is trending toward the exact opposite of normal right now. In fact, it was always a little short-sighted that we shifted so quickly from the mentality of beating the virus to just getting over it.
Gov. Henry McMaster issued a stern warning to those resisting face masks and social distancing, saying high school sports, concerts and other public entertainment will be roundly prohibited if COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
McMaster specifically stated that there will be no high school or college football season if the curve does not flatten.
There’s a reason McMaster didn’t require wearing a mask by law, and there’s a reason the SCHSL declined to require stricter guidelines laid out by its Return to Play committee. McMaster urged people to wear masks, and the Centers for Disease Control cites many studies that show how effective face coverings are for preventing the new coronavirus.
That’s where collective civic responsibility comes in, and there will not be a football season without it.
When the Governor is asking the people of his state to wear masks as the main point of action toward quelling this pandemic, it shouldn’t be a difficult call to answer.
Among spectators, coaches or athletes, the only place I have witnessed people wearing masks in the past two months has been in fall sports workouts at Lakelands high schools.
When athletes leave those grounds and socialize or play travel ball, where restrictions clearly have not been required or followed, they are contributing to the declining possibility that we will have a football season.
We are little more than a month away from when jamborees and scrimmages would be happening, and the SCHSL has given no indication that it is anywhere near moving into Phase 2 guidelines for practices.
It is especially frustrating to see athletes, parents, coaches or teachers flout conspiracy theories on their own social media pages that directly contradict the guidance of McMaster and national health experts.
If you want to continue espousing the 99.7% survival rate of COVID-19 or that the virus is similar to the flu — despite the fact we have a vaccine for the flu — as reasons not to worry while more than 120,000 Americans have died in the span of five months, have fun doing so without any sports to play or watch next school year or even beyond.