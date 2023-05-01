Monday Musings: Playoff time already? By CAM ADAMS cadams@indexjournal.com May 1, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save How is it already May?This is my first spring being a full-time adult, and the season is as fleeting as it was in college.It goes by so fast.Spring playoffs are starting Monday. Spring football is getting started for high schools.We’re already well into the MLB season.And soon enough, our senior athletes will be graduating soon.It’s crazy, man. I don’t know what it is about this season that makes it go by so quickly, but it’s been yet another great season in the Lakelands.Now, of course, the season’s not even finished yet. I’m excited for it. We have multiple baseball, softball and soccer teams with a chance to make a deep run into the playoffs.And we also have a few track athletes with a chance to win a state title.Personally, I love making my way out to these games. They’re exciting. But I still can’t help but think the season goes by so fast.Anyway, here’s to hoping this Lakelands playoff season brings a lot of good games and fantastic moments. Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports University Most read sports Greenwood girls, Emerald boys claim first at Lakelands Invitational Mid-Carolina, injuries end Abbeville's quest for region championship Jolly Doolittle leaves GCS football, takes position at new school Saluda baseball claws back in win at Emerald Lander promotes Maddie Gibbs to head softball coach Submit game results Share your scores with us. Submit results GGUM honors volunteers PTC car show to deliver eye candy for automotive fans GGUM receives funds from Self Regional Healthcare