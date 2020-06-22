Closing in on three months working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, I’m not seeing many signs that this is ending anytime soon.
It’s anecdotal evidence, but each time I have ventured out to the grocery store, gas station or a restaurant for takeout, virtually no one is wearing a mask or taking basic precautions to prevent the virus from hitting Greenwood harder.
This set the table for an uneasy trip to spring practices this week, which have opened amid a statewide spike in cases. Would these practices inadvertently contribute to spreading the virus? Will the rules be followed? Were the South Carolina High School League’s guidelines thorough enough?
I am happy to say that the workouts this week went excellent. Despite any trouble some might have had with social distancing while we were figuring this pandemic out, I can’t see a realistic way these methods won’t work if teams keep following the guidelines.
Most athletes at Greenwood High wore masks during their exercises, and nearly all of them wore masks when walking between stations. The players were greeted at the gate after practice with meals provided to them by the school.
At Abbeville, practices were an all-day affair for coaches, but players cycled through the facility group by group, with no contact between each of the groups. Unlike other schools, Abbeville trained each group individually on one field instead of cycling through multiple places.
The SCHSL’s initial guidelines did not include any repercussions or actions if it could be proven that a team broke the rules. Schools in the Lakelands, evidently, are taking it to heart that the ultimate punishment for not following these guidelines is that fall sports simply won’t happen.
To predict whether there will be a football season next season — or whether there will be fans allowed to watch it — still seems far too difficult. The clock is ticking, however, as we should be about two-and-a-half months away from the first week of the season.