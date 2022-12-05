Well, the playoffs are finished, the college football regular season is complete and we are heading down the stretch for the NFL.
For the fifth time in the past eight years, Abbeville is the king of 2A. Clemson is the ACC champion for the seventh time in the past eight years, and my Cowboys will probably be eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the third time in those same eight years.
But we can still look forward to one more football event. We have the Touchstone Energy North-South game coming up on Saturday in Myrtle Beach.
The Lakelands’ fingerprints are all over this year’s North team. It starts with the coaching staff with Greenwood head coach Chris Liner and Abbeville offensive coordinator Gil Cade, who have worked tirelessly throughout the season determining the team, poring over hours of tape to pick the best players from the northern side of the state to play in the game.
Behind them are the six players who will represent us and their respective teams, as Josiah Jeffery, A’Chean Durant, Tyleke Mathis, Jaylen Foster, Ty Cade and Addison Nickles suit up for one more high school football game.
Please support our coaches and athletes as they show the rest of the state and the probable hundreds of college coaches — what we in the Lakelands already know — how talented our area truly is. Good luck to the players and coaches on Saturday, and congratulations for the chance to ball out one more time.
