With the MLB All-Star Game coming into view, along with NHL free agency, the Deshaun Watson investigation and NBA Summer League, the summer months have not been without their share of captivating stories.
But on July 12, one feature put all the other storylines on pause. On that day, The Washington Post published a profile on ESPN's Adam Schefter. The longtime ESPN football analyst pulled back the proverbial curtain as to what his job is actually like.
From his early days covering the Denver Broncos at the Rocky Mountain News to launching his television career, Schefter was around it all and dominated the breaking news sector of the business.
Now, how Schefter got those sources and what he did to foster those relationships has caused insiders and reporters to think critically about what they are willing to do to get the scoop.
Schefter did it all. According to the article, he allowed NFL executives to read full, unpublished articles and asked for their input on the reporting. He also spent $16,000 on chocolate and other gifts for sources, which he then wrote off on his taxes.
Along with his questionable ethical practices and his gotcha reporting (e.g., his insensitive Dwyane Haskins tweet), Schefter hasn't been held accountable for his missteps.
ESPN did not comment on whether it had policies in place to prohibit insiders from allowing full news stories to be edited by sources. There shouldn't have to be policies prohibiting that action as it is the most basic ethical rule that a reporter learns in journalism school, but, if there isn't a rule in place, it calls every ESPN reporter's credibility into question.
Is Adrian Wojnarowski paying off his sources for information? Is Greg Wyshynski or Emily Kaplan letting league executives see unpublished articles before they are released to the public?
But a darker, more ominous question lingers: Is the audience comfortable with these unethical measures?
