Part of Greenwood mayor Brandon Smith’s statement to me when I reached out to him for comment on DJ Swearinger’s recent purchase of the Seaboard Avenue recreation building included that he looked forward to watching Swearinger and Josh Norman face each other in the upcoming Super Bowl.
Unfortunately, that matchup did not end up coming to fruition, but both Greenwood natives’ teams made it to the playoffs this season. Both players had productive showings this year as they revitalized their careers.
In the case of Norman, he was released one year early from a well-paying contract after four seasons with Washington. Norman needed to prove himself in Buffalo, and held down a starting job all season as he helped an elite defense reach the AFC championship.
There were still setbacks. Norman tested positive for COVID-19 and missed one game. He also missed five more games with a nagging hamstring injury.
In a story published by USA Today on Dec. 6, Norman told the reporter that he felt “at peace” in Buffalo. Bills coach Sean McDermott said in the story that Norman has developed self-awareness and maturity.
“I think I’ve got a, how do I say this, a newfound appreciation for the game itself,” Norman was quoted as saying by USA Today. “I’m back from what? Hey, man, the sun always somewhere rises in the end.”
Swearinger entered the year with uncertainty of a different kind, having spent the 2019 season bouncing from Arizona to New Orleans to Oakland. Swearinger signed with the Saints and beat out the competition to earn a spot on the roster.
Swearinger played 11 games, the most he’s played for one team since 2018. He recovered one fumble and made 14 total tackles.
Next season, the safety position with the Saints seems to leave open plenty of opportunity for Swearinger to hold down a position.
Soon enough, both players will have a brick-and-mortar mark on their community with the two recreation centers opening.
Not only have Norman and Swearinger proven themselves to be exceptional people off the field, their careers on the field are trending upward as well.