So everyone wants a piece of the Philadelphia Eagles, huh?
First it was the coordinators. Now it’s the players.
OK. I get it. The Eagles are good.
Well, I hope they will be.
Philadelphia has lost Javon Hargrave, Miles Sanders, T.J. Edwards and Marcus Epps.
And for a few hours on Wednesday, we thought Darius Slay was going into free agency.
Free agency has not been kind to Philly fans, but it sure does make for some interesting drama.
For one, Sanders is going to the Panthers, which will be a big help for Carolina after missing Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers last season. The Panthers are also picking up former Gamecock Hayden Hurst, a valuable asset to whoever is under center next season.
Aaron Rodgers is likely heading to the Jets and they’ve already signed Allen Lazard to join him. Former South Carolina Gamecock Stephon Gilmore will join an already-stacked Cowboys secondary.
Derek Carr has found a new team with the Saints. Jimmy Garappolo is taking over for his spot in Las Vegas. JuJu Smith-Schuster is heading over to New England to catch passes from Mac Jones.
Lots of big names are heading to different places, and it’ll surely make for some good football coming up in the fall.
I’m all for it.
Uhhh… well, only if they’re not Eagles, then, I want them to stay.
