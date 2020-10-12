High school football standings in the state have always been quite forgiving. The top four teams in each region make the playoffs, and, in some regions, even the fifth-place team joins in.
In 2020, however, we can see that has changed. With only the top two teams earning playoff berths, the playoff picture is coming into focus after just the third game of the season.
Last Friday, Greenwood High showed how small the margin of error can be. The Eagles didn’t lose to Greer so much as they lost to themselves, coughing up the ball in some key situations and committing penalties that killed long runs for touchdowns.
It didn’t help that Greer’s quarterback threw three touchdown passes to the same receiver, a connection that seemed immune to the best pass coverage Greenwood could muster.
The loss sets up next week’s faceoff with Greenville to be the most crucial game of the season for Greenwood. A win means Greenwood can get level with Greenville at one loss. A loss puts the Eagles’ playoff destiny out of its own control, meaning a few upsets will have to happen in the following two weeks for a two-loss team to finish top-2 in the region.
With these implications, it’s hard to believe the season just started three weeks ago.
At Emerald, the Vikings are all but out of the playoffs already with losses to Woodruff and Chapman. If Chapman continues winning, Woodruff is only a game behind, and Union County will likely stay in the mix, too.
Someone’s got to win a state championship at the end of the year, but the adjustments to the schedule and playoffs this season make it a difficult year to truly judge a team’s performance.