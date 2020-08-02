A long walk through campus, the savory aroma of hundreds of grills growing stronger as you near the stadium and the satisfying view of green after plopping down on a stadium seat may have to wait for next year.
For most fans, college football in 2020 is more likely to be a highly anticipated weekly television show than the renewed tradition each fall we are used to.
High school and college football seasons this year have been turned on their head, with schedules overhauled and shortened. The ax dropped last week on the South Carolina-Clemson matchup, breaking a streak of 111 years of the teams meeting each year. The SEC announced it will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule.
The cap to the high school football season, the Shrine Bowl, which is the oldest high school all-star game in the nation, has been canceled. That cancellation, along with the seven-game high school football schedule, will make for a much different look this season. Gone will be the feeling-out stage of non-region games in the first three weeks.
Oddly, Greenwood High will open the season with one of the most important games of the year, a region clash with rival Laurens. The season will end with a late-October non-region matchup with Emerald. Those matchups are normally at opposite ends of the season.
And will there be fans in attendance for college or high school football games? SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic told 247Sports.com in June that he doesn't think SEC stadiums will be at full capacity.
Michigan has already announced it will have reduced capacity at The Big House. In the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs already announced they won't allow full capacity in the 2020 season.
As of right now, it would be surprising if colleges, or especially high schools, in the South bucked that trend.
Here's the good news, though: COVID-19 cases in South Carolina have gone down substantially. The seven-day average of new cases reported has fallen from 1,945 on July 17 to 1,484 on Sunday. There remains a long way to go in stopping the virus' spread, however, as cases rapidly increased since the beginning of May.