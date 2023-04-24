Moving through the MLB regular season, watching the NBA playoffs and the NFL regular season and playoffs provide hundreds of memorable moments a year.
But my favorite time has always been the offseason.
I’ve always enjoyed watching the architects put together teams, navigate free agency and who they take in their drafts.
Maybe it was always playing GM mode on the video games I played growing up but who knows?
The NFL offseason started off crazy, as players jumped from team to team. My Cowboys added really only one player in Stephon Gilmore while the rest of the division seemingly continued to load up. I hoped the Eagles would get picked apart a little more but I can’t control that.
But the draft is upon us.
Around us, the Carolina Panthers paid a HIGH price in my opinion to get their quarterback, but if it works out, good for them.
The biggest questions are obviously the quarterbacks. Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis have some serious upside, but the NFL is called the men’s league for a reason. They’ll have to adjust, I mean look at Trevor Lawrence.
He basically had two rookie seasons with all that happened his rookie year, but he was a once-in-a-generation prospect that had to adjust.
Thirty-one college players will achieve their dreams of being a first-round draft pick this year. Who knows who will be the best of the class, but after Thursday, teams will start to look forward to summer camps, and soon September will be here in a flash.
