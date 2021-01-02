Possibly the worst year of our lives is finally over.
While the new year is ultimately just the turning of the page to a new year, this new year seems much more hopeful than most others. Two coronavirus vaccines are becoming available, which provides plenty of optimism while sports leagues at all levels find ways to continue playing.
The first game in Lakelands sports of 2021 saw the No. 13 Lander women's basketball team defeat No. 23 Belmont-Abbey for an impressive win in the second game of the season.
The Bearcats have had most of their early-season schedule disintegrate because of cancellations, but if Lander can persist this season, it may be able to put together a tournament run like we have seen in recent years.
There are many more things to look forward this year, too, in the short and long term.
In the short term, high school basketball will get in full swing when school starts again. Saluda's girls basketball team made the Upper State championship last season and seems likely to reach at least that stage again, with Kalisha Hill leading the way. Greenwood's boys basketball team is worth watching, too, with serious rebounding ability all over the floor and a scorer in Dalen Boyles who is fun to watch.
Luckily, it seems likely that the spring high school sports season will happen for the first time since 2019. It's tough to predict how any team will look after a year off, but merely being on the field at all will be a massive relief for spring sports athletes.
In football, 2020 was a productive year for Lakelands schools, but 2021 could be even better.
The changing of the guard at both District 50 schools brought plenty to look forward to for Greenwood and Emerald. Chris Liner started his time at GHS winning a region title and finishing the season with only three losses. Emerald has Tad DuBose's A-Bone system in place and can build off of it. In McCormick, coach Paul Pratt has a competitive group of young players that will likely thrive with a full schedule, with more time to face adversity and improve. And, of course, Abbeville just wrapped up another state championship-winning season.
If things can continue to progress safely — it still might be a big "if" — sports in 2021 will be joyous and enjoyable, a needed reprieve from the nightmare that was 2020.