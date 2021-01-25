A new year brings plenty of hope as high schools and colleges in the Lakelands prepare for the spring sports season.
The coronavirus pandemic swiftly wiped out last year’s spring sports season, and athletic departments will still face that same challenge in the coming months.
While last year’s shutdown couldn’t have been avoided, athletic departments this year are now much more ready to handle the changes a spring sports season will require as the nation tries to gain control of the virus.
College baseball, as it usually does, is set to kick off the spring sports season in the Lakelands next week when Lander travels to face Erskine, but the spring will have a much different look to it this season.
Erskine’s football team will make its return to the field for the first time in 70 years when it travels to face Barton on Feb. 27.
The Fleet, who have been practicing for almost two years, were unable to play in the fall after several teams on their schedule opted for a spring sports season.
The drought of college football in the Lakelands is finally set to end. Erskine will host Shorter on March 13 in its first home game at Greenwood High’s J.W. Babb Stadium.
Lander will also be busy, with the volleyball team and men’s and women’s soccer teams moving their schedules to the spring.
At the high school level, Ninety Six and Dixie will have another chance to defend their softball state championships after winning titles on the same day during the 2019 season.
Neither team appears ready to slow down anytime soon.
Ninety Six will bring back key players such as 2019 Index-Journal Player of the Year Gracie Lollis, who will be a junior, and Tori Barr and Kylie Campbell, who will be seniors.
The Wildcats also have rising pitching talent that includes freshman Brooke Coster, and eighth-graders Meghan Kimberling and Jaylah Squire.
Dixie coach Ben Snipes, previously an assistant, will look to complete his first full season with the team after taking over for Gary Stone after the 2019 season.
The Hornets are set up well this year. The team returns standout pitcher Caylee Brown, plus several more talented players who are still underclassmen.
Hope will certainly spring eternal for all Lakelands teams as they look for a sense of normalcy this coming season.