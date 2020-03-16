When I went out to Dolny Stadium to do a preview story on the Lander baseball team in late January, senior catcher Mike Fitschen was pumped about the atmosphere in the locker room.
Fitschen was one of several Lander seniors set for a productive season. A lackluster 2019 poised the team for a bounceback 2020, and you could believe it with a lineup consisting of seniors Fitschen, Roury Glanton, Nathan Schreckengost and Colton Yeager.
That thought made it all the more disappointing that those players won’t be able to play this season. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Peach Belt Conference announced the cancellation of the remainder of spring sports seasons. That followed the announcement that the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments were canceled.
With that, the rug has been pulled out straight from underneath of so many seniors at Lander who had propelled Lander to the postseason in basketball or to a promising start to the year in many spring sports.
The NCAA announced Friday it will offer waivers for an extra year of eligibility for Division II spring sports athletes. Many coaches, however, said they aren’t sure how many of their seniors will be in a position to accept another year of eligibility as they obtain their degrees.
Here’s a look at the seniors who had their final seasons cut short.
Women’s Basketball — Tabitha Dailey and Jessica Harris
Jessica Harris finished her career before she could lead the team to another run in the NCAA tournament. Harris, last season’s Player of the Year in the Peach Belt Conference, led the Bearcats to an appearance in the Round of 16 of the tournament last season.
Dailey spent her first two years at Lander in the shadow of Breshay Johnson, who holds the program’s scoring record. In her senior year, Dailey blossomed into one of the best players in the Peach Belt.
Dailey’s three conference Player of the Week honors this season were the most a Lander player has ever received.
Men’s Basketball — 5 seniors
Lander’s men’s basketball team was poised to take on Augusta in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Instead, five seniors had their final year canceled.
Elijah Alston played for two different coaches over four years at Lander. He is one of five seniors who have played their last game for the Bearcats. Tyler Brevard, Morris Robinson Jr., Justin Holliday and TJ Knight are the others.
Alston had 10.9 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game this season.
Brevard, a transfer from Erskine who played in his only season at Lander, claimed the Peach Belt Conference tournament MVP as he scored 21 points in a win over Columbus State in the final. He averaged 12 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Robinson Jr. averaged 9.5 minutes per game this season, but his play picked up greatly at the end of the season. He led the team with 16 points in a win against Flagler in the PBC tournament quarterfinal.
Baseball — 10 seniors
A stacked senior class for Lander this season included Ward Betts, Elland Fraser, Ryan Flores, Roury Glanton, Mike Fitschen, Brice Kirven, Nathan Schreckengost, Colton Yeager, Praise Thorsen, Justin Walker.
Those seniors hit eight home runs, led by Glanton’s five. Four seniors were in the team’s top 10 for batting average. Pitchers Kirven and Thorsen accounted for 17 strikeouts combined across 21 games.
As for Schrekengost, he won’t have the chance to break Lander’s home run record. Carson Jones broke the record last year and finished his career with 33 homers. Schrekengost needed seven more to break the record himself.
Softball — Sydney Grimes and Delaney Guerrero
Grimes, who transferred from Erskine and played two seasons at Lander, led the team among players who played in every game with a .412 batting average.
Guerrero played in all 24 games, too. She scored 13 runs, had 10 RBIs and a .391 batting average.
The two seniors helped Lander’s softball team reach its best start to the season since 1999. Conference play was set to start Sunday at Columbus State.
Men’s Golf — 3 seniors
Greenwood native Jon Parker is one of three seniors on the Lander golf team whose senior year has been cut short this spring.
Parker was third on the team with a 73.79 18-hole average. He won the Kiawah Island Invitational and led the Bearcats to a team win in that tournament.
The team’s other two seniors were Roberto Garagorri and Connor Cull.
Garagorri, who is from Spain, played six rounds this season and had a 73.83 18-hole average.
Cull, who is from the United Kingdom, played in five events and had a 76.54 18-hole average.
Men’s Tennis — Axel Cronje
Lander’s men’s tennis team’s season was poised to come to an exciting head, with the team standing 9-1 and ranked No. 6 in the nation.
The team had one senior: Axel Cronje, who is from Denmark.
Cronje was an ITA All-American last season who played Nos. 2 and 3 singles for Lander this season. He finished 1-1 in singles and 5-3 in doubles.
Women’s Tennis — 3 seniors
The Lander women’s tennis team hired its coach, Samantha Pinchoff, last season. The team had just polished a 7-0 win against Erskine before the season was canceled. The team has three seniors, Nelli Lius, Lucia Ric and Isabella Schulz.
Lius, who is from Finland, went 9-12 in singles this season. Ric, who is from Bolivia, went 6-16 in singles this season. Schulz, from Sweden, was an All-Academic selection by the Peach Belt and went 11-7 in doubles play with Eduarda Ferreira.