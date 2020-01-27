As February nears in college basketball, you’ll often hear the phrase “signature win” as teams that figure to be on the tournament bubble search for resume-building wins against ranked opponents.
Of course, high school basketball follows a completely different qualification process for the postseason, but I’ve noticed several teams earning “signature wins” of their own. These are wins that define the season and make a huge difference as we close in on the playoffs.
Greenwood boys over JL MannGreenwood’s boys basketball team still has a long way to go, but Friday night’s win against a JL Mann team that stood third in Region 1-5A is an impressive start to the second half of region play.
The road ahead will be difficult. Away games against Wade Hampton and Westside will need Greenwood to play the best games it’s played all season for wins. However, the season-ending run of games against Easley, TL Hanna, Woodmont and Laurens gives Greenwood some hope for a playoff berth.
Abbeville boys over SaludaRegion 2-2A is far from decided, but the Abbeville boys team’s 77-67 win against Saluda lifted the Panthers to first in the region and gives them a distinct advantage at this stage of the competition. If Abbeville can beat Saluda again in an away game on Feb. 11, it will likely lock up the region title and head into the playoffs with hopes of improving on last year’s third round appearance.
Saluda girls
over Silver BluffSaluda’s girls team is on a roll. Led by junior guard Kalisha Hill, the Tigers are 11-1 overall and their only loss is to Class 5A Lexington.
The Tigers beat Silver Bluff, the No. 2 team in the region, by 20 points in a home game on Jan. 10. The Tigers will face Silver Bluff again on Friday with a chance to lock up the region title.
McCormick girls, boys
over High PointOne of the most exciting games of the season was also one of the most jaw-dropping results of the year, as McCormick’s boys basketball team beat reigning Class 1A state champion High Point Academy, 64-63, on a buzzer-beating layup.
In the girls game that same day, Jordan Brown and the Chiefs claimed a 52-47 win against last year’s Upper State champion.
As McCormick lost to High Point the first time around, it would create a tie between one-loss teams at the top of the standings. If the boys and girls teams win out, they could force a tie-breaking playoff at the end of the regular season to decide the Region 1-1A champion.