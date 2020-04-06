The turn of the decade was a much simpler time.
Yep, it was only a little more than four months ago that we closed the 2010s, and now it feels like a distant reality as coronavirus leaves a permanent mark on sports, humanity, the economy and world history.
After the new year, we at the Index-Journal were busy catching up with post-football season stories and previewing the winter sports season. By the time our look back at the decade in sports could be arranged, it was very awkward timing to release it.
I did my due diligence here. I enlisted the help of former Index-Journal writers David Roberts, Ethan Joyce, Andrew Macke, Ben Breiner and sports editor Scott Bryan. Together, their times at the Index-Journal spanned the decade. They gave me their input in a list I put together back in January.
Instead of really letting it fall by the wayside, now is an excellent time to look back at the top 10 Lakelands sports moments from 2010-19. With help, the list is compiled and I am confident that this decade provided some of the greatest sports memories in the history of sports in this area. No. 10 will be revealed and relived in Tuesday’s paper.
This look back at the past 10 years in Lakelands sports is surely better late than never, and we will be sure to include a list of honorably mentioned events that have also happened in the past decade.
What are your best memories of the past 10 years in Lakelands sports? Email us at sports@indexjournal.com with your opinion and your recollection of the biggest accomplishments, best thrills, most important people and greatest teams. If it’s not on the list of the top ten, it will be honorably mentioned.