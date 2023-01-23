Sure, the Philadelphia Eagles just blew out the New York Giants, but this weekend is when the best of the best play.
For any Eagles fan like myself, Sunday afternoon will be stressful, which hasn’t been the case for most of the season. Philadelphia has cruised to wins a lot this season, but the stakes haven’t been this high.
The Eagles are just two more wins from a Super Bowl championship — and I need the Birds to win the Super Bowl like I need to breathe.
But that’s what makes the postseason fun, right?
It’s supposed to be stressful.
It’s supposed to be the best teams going at it.
I may be a little nervous, but I’m excited, too.
I’ve really enjoyed watching the Eagles this year, and the NFL in general. Point blank, I love football and what better way to end it than have your team win the Super Bowl.
And even if my Eagles don’t win it all this year…
OK, I’ll admit it, I’ll be disappointed, but I wouldn’t love this team any less. It’s always great to see your team win and Philadelphia has done that a lot this season.
Regardless of what happens through the rest of the season, I hope you enjoy the last three NFL games.
As long as you’re not pulling against the Eagles.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.