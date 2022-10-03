High school football just wasn’t the same this past week.
Hurricane Ian sent local schools into a whirlwind of short weeks, canceled games and some uncertainty in Week 6 of the season.
And it definitely felt different roaming the sidelines and filing stories on a Thursday night.
Situations like these are awful, especially when teams such as Greenwood Christian lose a game on their schedule. Even more, Calhoun Falls had to play on Wednesday night, and Emerald didn’t know it was playing on Thursday until a little more than 28 hours before kickoff.
However, teams across the area stepped up to the challenge.
Greenwood and Ninety Six earned region-opening wins, Emerald conquered its second half woes, and Abbeville and Saluda continued being Abbeville and Saluda with blowout wins.
And Week 7 provides a sense of normalcy – with some pretty good games.
No. 1-ranked Saluda will host Strom Thurmond for our Game of the Week, the Vikings open region play at Woodruff and Greenwood takes on a much-improved Easley team at home.
And guess what? All of these games are on Friday.
Friday! A day high school football should be played on.
Not to mention the Tigers and Gamecocks will each play on Saturday and, hopefully, under a clear sky, both contrasts from last week.
So, here’s to hoping we’ll have a starry night, calm winds and filled stands as Friday night lights make a return to the Lakelands this week.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.