The first week of the high school basketball season is complete, and its prospects for finishing look a little bleak.
Greenwood High’s girls basketball team played its first game of the season after immediately coming off a two-week quarantine. Wrestling season hasn’t even started yet.
This is not just a South Carolina issue, either. Last Saturday, 25 of the 82 Division I men’s college basketball games scheduled for that day were canceled or postponed. That’s 30% of college hoops games in one day. In the first week of the season.
Will this winter’s sports season be able to finish? Is it possible to play indoor sports nine months into the pandemic which has injected stress and uncertainty into every sector of American life? And that’s not to mention that this situation is as bad as it has ever been.
What is going to happen here? Well, look at what happened this fall.
Every week of the football season, many games across the state were canceled or postponed. Some teams, most notably Broome, crammed a bunch of games into a short timeframe at the end of the season to finish the year with all games played.
Yes, the football season finished. But it did not go smoothly.
One might have expected someone to step up and say something during this time. Maybe Gov. Henry McMaster would order local sports to be played without spectators. Maybe the South Carolina High School League could push the issue with its member districts. Maybe the state could actually crack down on its approval of applications for exceptions from its rule on mass gatherings.
Right or wrong, that’s not going to happen. No one is going to order, mandate or decree anything concerning high school sports and the dangerous mass gatherings they present while state hospitals crowd and cases skyrocket.
The football season showed us that virus issues existing in a community often find their way into its local sports. School, sports or any other activity do not exist in a vacuum.
Given that so many issues have already cropped up at the beginning of the season, it seems incredibly likely that winter sports could reach a breaking point where so many schedules are backlogged and so many teams are wiped out by quarantine that the season can’t continue.
I want to enjoy basketball. It’s my favorite sport. It is, however, impossible to ignore the fact that staging community sports, especially indoors and with spectators in the stands, has great potential to exacerbate a crisis.