Almost a year ago, my former coworker David Roberts penned a column in the sports section titled, “Class 5A giving Greenwood the blues.”
David, who has since moved on to work for the Forsyth County News in Cumming, Georgia, pointed out the Eagles’ difficulty against Dorman in Class 5A. Dorman’s ‘Columbia blue’ has given the Eagles plenty of trouble in the playoffs.
Is it a coincidence that Dorman’s hue has the same moniker as the location of the South Carolina High School League office, or is that a joke the universe is playing on us?
At the time David wrote that column, Greenwood had lost to Dorman in football, basketball and baseball in the playoffs in the same year. Each were decisive losses, and highlighted the fact that Dorman’s enrollment numbers are twice that of Greenwood’s.
This year, the Eagles fell in blowout fashion to Dorman in football. Greenwood’s boys basketball team fell to Dorman to end its season for the third straight year last Wednesday.
When I asked Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens about Dorman’s dominance in this state, I expected he’d concede that if you’re going to go out, you might as well go out to the three-time reigning state champs.
He said as much, showing due respect to Dorman coach Thomas Ryan and the Cavaliers incredible three-year dynasty. Stevens also looked forward to next year’s realignment, knowing it won’t be a magic fix to his team’s recent struggles. It will, as he said, be an “apples to apples” playing field.
“The thing that we always emphasize for our guys, we got to put a better product on the floor,” Stevens said. “But when it comes to sheer numbers, it’s apples and apples, and it’s definitely going to be a better situation for our guys. Everything is going to be earned, you know, nothing is given. But it’s going to put us in a better situation in terms of playing numbers for numbers and kids for kids. We’re excited for that opportunity but at the end of the day, work comes before all of it.”
Greenwood will move down to Class 4A next season, where it will be separated from the 48 largest schools in the state. Greenwood has not been separated by that many schools in many years; prior to 2016, GHS had been in Class 4A Division II, which separated it from the 16 largest schools.
The news had to have been welcomed happily by many in the Greenwood athletic department. While Greenwood’s high standard in football has been a slight exception, sports such as basketball, softball, baseball, track, swimming and golf have been burdened for four years with having to compete with schools much larger.
Spring sports are just around the corner, and Greenwood appears ready to have productive seasons in baseball and softball. The softball team returns every player and has several seniors.
The school’s track team is in a unique position. It has way more athletes than track teams in the area, so it consistently wins meets against nearby schools. In Class 5A competition, however, Greenwood has sent one state championship qualifier to the meet in the past two years.
Under the current alignment, though, making the Upper State in the smaller sports, such as softball or soccer, is nearly a miracle. That’s not how it should be for a school that consistently out-performs its expectations in an oversize classification.
A more compatible setup for Greenwood is on the way.