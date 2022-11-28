With November drawing to a close, it’s almost time for one of the most wonderful times of the year — bowl season.
Within just a few weeks, you have more than 40 beautiful games to end yet another college football season.
But you know what would make it better? A 12-team playoff.
And a year like this would be perfect for it.
Look, I can understand the skepticism. The College Football Playoff is a great thing as is. It’s already given us loads of memories from the last eight editions, and the anticipation of the bracket reveal is unreal every December.
But, man, we’re leaving a lot of good teams out of it.
Just last year, Oklahoma State was literal inches away from making the four-team field in the Big 12 championship game. In 2014, 11-1 TCU was left out at No. 6, with its lone loss coming to No. 5 Baylor, another one-loss team left out.
Oh yeah, the Horned Frogs went on to smack No. 9 Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl, 42-3.
And if you know me personally, you know I’m a big advocate for Group of 5 teams, and I still believe undefeated UCF shouldn’t have been left out in 2018.
This year, I think one of the best teams going to be left out is Tennessee. The Vols were the story of college football for a good number of weeks, but two losses in November put them out of the picture.
I’m not saying they should make the four-team playoff, but they sure would be fun to watch.
Also, with 131 FBS teams this year, and another two being added next year, four playoff spots for 133 teams doesn’t make sense. You’re telling me when it’s all said and done, 3% of teams have a shot at a title?
Can’t happen.
In the NFL, 43.8% of teams make the playoffs. Men’s college basketball? Nearly 19%. With 12 teams, a solid 9% make the playoff.
Another huge plus would be on-campus playoff games. I mean, could you imagine a playoff game in which Alabama plays in the December snow at Michigan?
How about an atmosphere where Penn State or LSU has a home playoff game with everything on the line? Amazing.
My only bone to pick with the almost-certain 12-team model is the playoff committee.
This could be a whole other Monday Musings topic on its own, but I just don’t know if I like the idea of 13 people saying who and who doesn’t get to play for a national championship.
I much prefer the BCS model where you take in votes from the AP poll, coaches poll and three computers.
Regardless, I’m excited to see how this year’s playoff shapes out. I think we have our teams with Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Southern Cal likely to make the playoff, but crazier things have happened on conference championship Saturday.
Let the chaos ensue.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter
@bycamadams.
