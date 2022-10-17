There’s nothing like the clashing of pads and helmets, fans shouting and players racing back and forth for a score during a game.
I am, of course, talking about hockey, a sport that is underappreciated, especially here in the South.
And it makes sense why it wouldn’t be popular in this part of the country. We only get a dusting of snow once or twice a year, ice rinks are hard to come by and Lake Greenwood won’t be freezing over any time soon.
But right now is a great time to give it a chance.
The NHL regular season got underway last week, and we’ve already seen three game-winning goals come in the last minute of play through the first few days.
That’s what makes the game exciting — anyone can score at any minute.
It’s fast-paced, heart-wrenching and chaotic, just like any sport should be. What’s more is it can be popular in the South.
The Tampa Bay Lightning averaged the highest attendance in the NFL last season, the Nashville Predators averaged the fourth-most and the Carolina Hurricanes also finished in the top half of the league.
I think what hurts hockey’s growth in the South the most are the other sports it has to compete with. The NHL season starts in October, right in the middle of football season and at the same time as the MLB playoffs.
Once both of those are over, the NHL has to compete with the NBA through the rest of the regular season and the playoffs. And, by the way, the NHL playoffs are a lot more entertaining than the NBA playoffs.
Thankfully, we aren’t too far away from some good hockey. The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, a Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, play just more than an hour away from Greenwood.
During my time at South Carolina, I also enjoyed catching some collegiate club hockey in Irmo to see the Gamecocks play. Clemson also plays club hockey in Greenville.
Unfortunately, if you want to see some NHL hockey, the Hurricanes are a five-hour drive from Greenwood in Raleigh, N.C.
Regardless, hockey is a great sport, and while it will never eclipse college football or the NFL in the South, it’s still worth giving a try.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
