How did you spend your Saturday night?
I spent mine parked in front of my T.V. just like it was a late Saturday night in October or November. The only difference was there wasn’t a football game being played.
I was watching Team Venezuela hold off and in all reality shut down the insanely loaded Dominican Republic lineup for virtually the entire game. I followed that up by catching Team USA down Great Brittan.
This weekend marked the start of Pools C and D in the World Baseball Classic.
For those that don’t know what the WBC is, think of it as the World Cup but for baseball. It’s much newer than the World Cup, but it brings the same level of excitement worldwide.
Twenty countries field teams of players that have some sort of nationality of their native country to find out which country has the best team.
The thing that makes this so exhilarating is the amount of talent that we get to see. Just scan the Dominican or USA roster, and you’ll see some of the best players in the MLB duking it out for a championship before the start of the MLB season.
Mike Trout and Mookie Betts are sharing an outfield, while Jeff McNeil is flipping a double play to Trea Turner. These are some of the best players on rival teams joining for a common goal.
Miami was taken over by thousands of Latin American country fans as they played on Saturday (and Sunday). When Japan played Korea, 48% of households in Japan watched the game.
There is so much excitement about this tournament and for obvious reasons. The WBC is usually played every three years, but because of COVID, the tournament has been delayed. The last time the countries faced off was in 2017 when the USA defeated Puerto Rico.
The US have a great shot at repeating, but Japan, the Dominican, Puerto Rico and Venezuela are all loaded, so the next eight days are going to be packed with high-leverage and great baseball.
Games start at 6 a.m. and end well past midnight, so you can find time to watch if your interest is piqued.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
