It’ll be a while until you’re cheering on your favorite team here in the Lakelands, but spring football practices are well underway.
And so are coaching moves.
With the retirement of former Dixie football coach Vic Lollis and the hiring of McCormick’s Leroy Collier recently, five of our area schools will have new head football coaches this fall.
With new coaches at Ninety Six, Ware Shoals, Greenwood Christian, Dixie and McCormick, we might see a lot of new brands of football.
Ninety Six will run a similar offense to Clinton but will involve a lot more passing with a guy such as Braden Mitchell under center.
Ware Shoals will run a power-spread offense, lining up four-wide and passing horizontally under new coach Christopher Dodson.
So far out of the three coaches hired, I’ve only had the privilege of meeting Ninety Six’s Matthew Bennett. I look forward to meeting the others as football season gets closer.
I will also miss the coaches leaving the Lakelands.
Former Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings was the first coach I interviewed from the Lakelands — many months before I was hired by the Index-Journal.
I covered Ninety Six when it had a game scheduled at the last minute at Heathwood Hall in Columbia when I was in college.
Many thanks to Owings for dealing with a college kid interviewing him.
I also will greatly miss the Lakelands preview phone calls and postgame interviews with Owings, former GCS coach Jolly Doolittle, former McCormick coach Paul Pratt, former Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston and Lollis.
Things will certainly look a lot different in the Lakelands, and it will be interesting to see how things pan out for these teams.
