With less than 100 days until the start of the high school football season, both Greenwood and Emerald high schools had a spring game to give fans and media members a first glance at their 2021 squads.
Here are some takeaways from both the Eagles and Vikings spring games:
New-Look GreenwoodIt’s no secret that graduating one of the most talented senior classes in program history means there will be an adjustment for Greenwood heading into the fall. A graduating class of 29 that featured impact players such as KJ Scott and last year’s Joe Anderson Player of the Year, Jaylin Tolbert, will be a task.
However, the Eagles seem prepared for the next wave to take over such as rising senior Chris Simmons, who dazzled in the spring game by showing off his speed and elusiveness. Along with Simmons, Daylan Rappley, Kaleb Burton and Josiah Jeffery will be counted on to take bigger roles to try and replace some of the talent the team graduated last year.
“We’ve got some extraordinarily talented kids,” Greenwood head coach Chris Liner said. “I think we’ve got a chance to be really good. We saw a lot of good stuff (on Thursday), and they’ve worked their butts off since the offseason to get better.”
Establishing Emerald’s identityA 2-7 season was not the ideal start for Tad Dubose’s tenure as Emerald’s head coach. But unlike their crosstown counterpart, the Vikings graduated eight seniors from its 2020 roster.
With key players such as Robby Harrison, Ean Ryans and Jaylen Foster set to lead the Vikings on both sides of the ball, Emerald has plenty to look forward to this season.
“I am so impressed with our team chemistry,” Dubose said. “Our young guys have really responded in offseason in the weight room. They’re working really hard. ... The more reps we get, the better off we’re going to be, and I’m just tickled with our chemistry and the way our kids responded and the effort they’ve been giving.”