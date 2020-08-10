Expressing concern or skepticism about playing games during a pandemic can lead to allegations that one is rooting for sports to fail, but that’s a moot point. COVID-19 will have the final say on sports no matter what anyone wishes to happen.
There are some signs of hope that sports can coexist safely with COVID-19. Most of it is inside the bubbles of basketball, soccer and hockey. Major League Baseball seemed to be recovering from its season-opening outbreak until another positive test Friday led to the postponement of yet another series.
College football still faces the biggest hurdles in its attempt to return to play.
The South Atlantic Conference announced Friday that football and all fall sports are postponed until spring. The league, which participates in NCAA Division II, features 13 member schools from South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
The news came two days after NCAA Division II and Division III announced that all fall championships have been canceled.
The Mid-American Conference followed suit Saturday with its postponement of fall sports, becoming the first FBS conference to not play sports this fall.
UConn, a football independent, canceled its season. Its schedule was falling apart as Power 5 opponents canceled dates with non-conference teams.
There have been COVID-19 outbreaks at several campuses during summer workouts. This is all happening before student bodies return for the fall semester at campuses.
It didn’t have to be this way with football and COVID-19. When COVID-19 shut down sports in March, football seemed to have the advantage of time. Kickoff wasn’t until late August and early September. But the spread of the coronavirus still hasn’t been controlled, and here we are in August still wondering if football is feasible.
Maybe the spread will be under control a month from now, when high school football in the state is scheduled to start. Yet again on Wednesday, the South Carolina High School League bumped practices to Sept. 8 and the season openers to Sept. 25.
SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said this week that further delays are possible as the pandemic continues to develop. Singleton added that the uncertainty regarding schools reopening will influence whether sports will be viable in the fall.
But if coronavirus cases continue rising statewide, there could be no way for the SCHSL to find a path to play sports this fall or beyond.