Fall sports are coming to an end and winter sports are just getting started — a recipe for a very exciting time in the local sports scene.
The Lakelands has two remaining high school football teams left in the playoffs with Abbeville and Saluda still fighting.
The Panthers have just steamrolled Columbia and Newberry through the first two rounds and the Tigers pulled off a thrilling victory over defending state champ Gray Collegiate.
Not to mention these two teams may be set on a collision course with each other should they win their third round games this Friday.
Also, there’s been a lot to celebrate on the campus of Lander University lately. Last Sunday, the Bearcats’ men’s soccer team took home the Peach Belt Conference championship, and followed it up with a NCAA Division II tournament first round win over Tampa Saturday.
The Lander volleyball team also brought home numerous PBC accolades, including Coach of the Year for Jeff Reynolds, Freshman of the Year for Katie Miller and Libero of the Year for Patricia Pantoja.
Speaking of volleyball, we just released our All-Lakelands selections for our high schools in the area.
Very skilled players make up our 12 schools, which made choosing our All-Lakelands team difficult. And with so many talented players, Cody and I decided to have two All-Lakelands teams this season.
Cambridge Academy’s Bryn Dellinger was named the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year, and two other Cougars made the two All-Lakelands squads.
The Dixie girls’ cross country team also performed well last Thursday. The team finished second behind Christ Church at the Class 1A state championships, as eighth-grader Ashten Stoll finished second individually for the Hornets.
And I haven’t even gotten into our winter sports yet.
The Lander and Erskine men’s and women’s basketball teams either got underway last week or will get underway this week. The Bearcats and Flying Fleet men’s teams will compete this Wednesday at Finis Horne Arena.
On the high school side, most teams will have to wait another week or two, but the Dixie boys’ and girls’ teams will tip off the Lakelands basketball season Wednesday at home against West-Oak.
I think I got everything, but who knows? It’s such a wild time in sports right now, so don’t be afraid to shoot us an email if I missed anything.
Like I said, it’s an exciting time, and I hope you enjoy the next few weeks like we will be.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.