It was a pleasant surprise last Tuesday night, when D.J. Swearinger shared the news via social media he is starting an effort to restore the recreation center on Seaboard Avenue.
The Josh Norman Teen Center is nearly done being built, and Swearinger’s announcement comes with some excellent timing, which I’m sure did not come by accident.
Much is still yet to be found out about Swearinger’s new investment.
Some of the most anticipated questions will be about whether the building will restore its swimming pool and how similar it can be to the beloved “Rec” that so many Greenwoodians grew up with.
Here’s another one: In what way will the Norman and Swearinger Centers coexist?
History tells a cautionary tale of these exact same locations.
In 2009, the Seaboard building, known as the R.L. Stevens Center, closed because of mounting repair costs, among other reasons. One of those other reasons, cited by those quoted in stories the Index-Journal published, was because the Brewer Recreation Center had opened on Cambridge Avenue, rendering the declining Stevens Center obsolete.
Things are much different 11 years later, but it’s still a little disturbing to look into the past and see some similarities.
Norman’s Teen Center, which is set to open this month, has partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America to operate the building on the site of the Brewer Recreation Center.
While the Norman Teen Center has the capacity to guide young people in Greenwood in many different educational arenas, maybe the Swearinger Center’s function will be more about providing kids access to basketball courts or sports equipment and giving families a place to have fun on the weekends? These will be important questions for either facility to answer as the Swearinger Center takes shape.
While the generosity of Norman and Swearinger is tremendous and would be necessary for any town to provide for its own, it’s dubious that Greenwood collectively allowed an issue of blight to get this bad.
It’s worth examining why it takes two NFL stars swooping in to save their hometown amid a decline that’s taken at least 20 years and found the city somehow incapable of providing public swimming pools, parks or other accessible places for recreation.
That’s why it’s important, now that Norman and Swearinger are willing to make such leaps, to make the most of two groundbreaking new recreation centers.