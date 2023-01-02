The Lakelands FCA boys basketball tournament went the way most basketball tournaments go this time of year.
The first day was a lot of lopsided games, followed by a couple of competitive games the second day before ending the tournament with the two closest games of the tournament for the top four spots.
I had a few takeaways from the tournament, starting with Saluda.
The Tigers were the biggest team in this tournament, being able to put two players who were taller than 6-foot-4 on the floor at a time, along with J.T. Lott, who is a 6-foot-1 sophomore who swallows up offensive and defensive rebounds seemingly on every possession.
Despite a struggle to shoot from the perimeter, the trio of Zion Wright, Amareyin Mathis and Lott are a tough draw for anyone inside, especially in a half-court offense.
That trio was the key reason the Tigers were able to hold down an explosive Calhoun Falls offense, which scored more than 60 points in its first two games.
Saluda played in the tournament last year and finished second. It was clear from the second game of the tournament, the Tigers were focused on winning it this year.
For a lot of people who attended the tournament, this was their first opportunity to watch how talented this Calhoun Falls team is. The combination of Da’Quean Lewis and Ty Turman are as good as any pair in the Lakelands if not the state, in my opinion.
The pair are fantastic shooters with quick triggers and can shoot from anywhere along the floor.
The duo played every minute of the three-day tournament and combined to average more than 36 points.
Emerald’s best game of the tournament was its final matchup against Laurens. The Vikings have struggled starting games all year, but in the final game, they showed they could match a fast Laurens team and defend down the stretch.
Greenwood Christian is young but has an extremely high upside behind Isiah Scott and Lee Dahlberg. Once that team, which doesn’t have a senior on the roster, matures, the Hawks will be a tough out.
Congratulations to the teams that participated in the tournament. I look forward to the second half of the season and would like to wish everyone a happy New Year.
