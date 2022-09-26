On April 2, 2001, the St. Louis Cardinals were blown out by the Colorado Rockies, losing 8-0.
Why was that day remotely important? It was the first day of Albert Pujols’ Hall of Fame career. The former 402 pick made his debut, going 1-for-3 while playing left field.
Four days later, Pujols smoked his first career homerun.
On Friday, Pujols became the fourth player in MLB history to slug 700 home runs. He came into play on Friday with 698 home runs, basically being the offensive catalyst to St. Louis’ playoff push.
In the top of the third, the three-time MVP saw three pitches, before he launched a 93 mph fastball 434 feet into the left-field stands at Dodger stadium for the first two runs of the game. While the jack gave the Cardinals the lead, no one cared about the score. All eyes were on Albert.
We didn’t have to wait long, as the 42-year old stepped back into the box one inning later. Phil Bickford threw three pitches, all sliders. The first two were up and away but the final slider floated over the middle of the plate where Pujols smacked the 80 mph pitch 389 feet for the milestone.
Number 700.
As I sad earlier, only four players have ever surpassed 699 home runs, Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and now Pujols. The Machine is one of two players that has 3,000 or more hits (3,378) and 700 or more home runs.
Albert hit his 700 home runs everywhere. OF the 700, 369 were hit on the road. Two hundred sixty-two put his team up at the time, while 12 were walk offs. He hit 62 against the Houston Astros, while he hit 34 at PNC Park, both are the most against any team and most at any road stadium.
Four hundred fifty-five pitcher gave up a home run to Pujols. Most of them were starters, as 154 home runs were hit in the first inning.
With all that being said, I feel like the most important part of this milestone is Pujols was back in a Cardinals jersey. His is part of a trio of red birds that are playing their final season (I believe that Adam Wainwright is going to step away at the end of the year) that have meant so much to the city of St. Louis and the Cardinals franchise.
Pujols has spent 12 years as a Cardinal, slugging 466 of his 700 home runs. He’s won three MVPs, two World Series and six Silver Sluggers. He is a 10-time All Star as a Cardinal, compared to just one other selection in the other 10 years of his career.
Congratulations again to one of the best players that I have ever had the privilege to grow up watching and to see in person. We have at least three weeks left of Pujols. Despite most of us not being a fan of the Cardinals, let’s appreciate what little time we have left with a legend.
