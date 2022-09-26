On April 2, 2001, the St. Louis Cardinals were blown out by the Colorado Rockies, losing 8-0.

Why was that day remotely important? It was the first day of Albert Pujols’ Hall of Fame career. The former 402 pick made his debut, going 1-for-3 while playing left field.

