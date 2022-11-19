Although the South Carolina High School League playoffs are still going on, the fourth week of November signals one thing in the Lakelands. Well, two if you count the holiday.
Every year, the Index-Journal partners with the Greenwood Touchdown Club to pick the All-Lakelands Team.
Now, just like there are in every all-area team like this, there are always a couple of really talented players left off the list, but that just shows how much talent there is spread across the Lakelands.
We had more than 80 players nominated for the team that we spent several hours picking through to pick our team of 28 players.
Not every position was an easy decision. Two of our most talented positions in the Lakelands, linebacker and running back, had numerous nominations. Unfortunately, not every great player was able to be selected, but, overall, I am happy with our team.
Of those 28 players, 21 are seniors, several of which are making the move to play college football in the fall.
Our decisions were based on two results: the proverbial eye test and the stats provided by the coaches.
The season is hectic and, unfortunately, we are not able to be at every game. But we try to go to as many as possible.
To start the season, we had only two staff writers attending games, which changed our normal coverage from a beat system to Greg Deal and I floating between teams to go to the best two home games. When Cam Adams arrived, we decided to keep the coverage plan going, while adding a few road games.
I had a chance to watch almost every single team this year, and the couple I didn’t get a chance to watch, Greg or Cam covered a game or two and had their input while deciding the team.
Stats are the biggest helper for us since, as I said, we can’t go to every game. This year’s numbers were better across the board than last year, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Last year, we added a specialist spot, which was given to the best player on special teams in the area. We did not renew that spot this year simply because our dynamic special teams players were selected for the team in different roles.
Of the players nominated, we had more than 1,500 yards on kickoffs or punts returned and seven touchdowns, which is insane to think about. Take penalties out of the game, we easily surpass 2,000 yards while probably doubling the touchdowns.
The 2022 All-Lakelands team is set in stone, and I can’t wait to see what happens next season.
