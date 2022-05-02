Growing up, it’s every kid’s dream to play sports professionally. Every day, they’re outside shooting a basketball, swinging a bat or throwing a football to themselves imagining they’re playing in a do-or-die situation in a championship game.
On Saturday, McCormick alumni Mataeo Durant got to experience a taste of his dream, signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“Today is really fun. It’s the start of a process that I’ve been working on since I started playing football,” Durant said on Thursday. “Being able to get to this day is very monumental not only for me but for my family and the community.”
Durant goes to Pittsburgh with the potential to play a multitude of roles, from situational running back to a variety of spots on special teams.
During his Duke Pro Day, Durant showcased his speed, running a 4.38 40-yard dash, which would have been one of the fastest times among running backs at the NFL Combine. His board and verticle jumps were also extremely impressive, showing the explosive athleticism he displayed in his final two years at Duke.
He has the tape of a dynamic running back from his time at Duke, 2,562 rushing yards, and 18 touchdowns while grabbing 55 receptions for almost 500 yards.
He also has shown he’s willing and able to make a difference on special teams, playing there his first two years as a Blue Devil.
“I think one thing that helps me a lot is my ability to play special teams, because that’s all I did my first two years, basically,” Durant said. “Then my versatility as a running back, being able to be on the field at any time.”
The Lakelands have had several players make it to the NFL and have special careers. We hope Mataeo Durant will become a household name like those who have come before him. Congratulations to Mataeo, the Durant family and the communities of McCormick and Plum Branch.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.