With football season over (don’t talk to me about the Eagles losing. I’m still not over it), it feels like baseball is in full swing, pun intended.
A pair of our collegiate teams in Lander and Erskine have already gotten underway a couple of weeks ago. Our high school teams are also scrimmaging, and South Carolina and Clemson began their seasons this past weekend.
Not to mention MLB spring training games begin this Friday.
Baseball is one of my favorite sports and my favorite sport to cover. I can’t explain exactly why it’s my favorite. I just always found myself wanting to go cover lots of baseball games with my student paper at South Carolina.
Maybe it’s the complexity of the game and the excitement it has to offer.
Maybe it’s the unpredictability, but also the laid-back vibe of the game.
Don’t get me wrong. As a fan, football is my favorite and it’s a very close second when it comes to covering it.
I still miss covering Friday night lights, but at least I know I’ll be covering baseball for much of the high school football offseason.
Anyway, I’m excited for what baseball and our other upcoming spring sports hold in the coming months. And we still of course have some lingering winter sports going on as well.
It’s a fun, fun time to like sports this time of year.
