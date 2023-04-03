An impressive milestone for the South Carolina women’s basketball team.
The Gamecocks cruised to victory virtually every game this season, and were a wire-to-wire No. 1-ranked team in the regular season.
Thirty-six wins is a lot, but on the other side of its record, USC had a blemish.
One loss. A loss many didn’t expect, including myself.
South Carolina’s historic season ended Saturday as the Gamecocks fell to Iowa, 77-73, in the Final Four.
It was a disappointing night for the Carolina faithful, but the 2022-23 year was far from a disappointing season.
South Carolina’s resume was monumental.
Coach Dawn Staley was the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year.
Aliyah Boston was the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and the SEC Player of the Year.
The Gamecocks were SEC champions.
The list goes on and on and on.
But give credit to the Hawkeyes, and namely Caitlin Clark.
I’ll admit it, I didn’t watch much of Clark this season. I heard she was a good scorer. I heard she was a dynamic player.
Yadda, yadda, yadda.
But, oh boy, she’s all of that and more.
The Iowa junior posted 41 points against the Gamecocks, driving and scoring with ease throughout the night. And, oh my gosh, can she shoot. Tip of the cap to her and Iowa.
Although I was hoping South Carolina could pull off the perfect season, I was glad to see women’s basketball — and women’s sports in general — grow Saturday.
The Final Four game between the Gamecocks and Hawkeyes drew an average of 5.5 million viewers with a peak of 6.6 million. It was the most-watched college basketball game — men’s or women’s — on an ESPN network since a North Carolina-Duke men’s game in 2008.
And those millions of people were treated to an enticing game of basketball.
People such as Boston, Staley and Clark are growing this sport and helping it get the love it deserves. I can’t wait to see how much it grows in the near future.
As for next season, the Gamecocks are losing key pieces. Boston likely will be the No. 1-overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, and Zia Cooke might also declare for the draft.
But one thing about Staley: She can rebuild.
And I have no doubt that her Gamecocks will be back next season.