Every June my father and I would try and keep up with our pseudo-tradition.
Right when I finished up with school Dad would come home and ask me “Hey, James wanna go to a game with me?”
I couldn’t say “Yes” fast enough before rummaging through my dresser to get my jersey and then running to the car. It would always be a toss-up between a baseball game, or if the New York Rangers were still playing in the playoffs, the occasional hockey game.
Sure the games were entertaining and for the first hour or so, that was the main subject of conversation. But in between innings or the intermission, we’d delve into a topic ranging from stories about his family and growing up in Brooklyn, to how to be a good adult.
It was at these games that not only did I grow closer with my father, but I was also learning some of the best life advice I could have ever received.
Dad and I enjoyed some highlight sports memories, but I was drawn to that quality time.
Since he traveled for work and I was invested in school and travel sports, the summer games were our opportunity to catch up again. The overused cliché of “How can you not be romantic about sports?” Applies here, but in this frame, very rarely was the actual sporting event the center of what we were really there for.
This year, we’ll have to postpone our tradition, but it’ll only make the next game that much sweeter.
Happy Father’s Day, Dad, and to all of the fathers around the Lakelands. Thanks for the lessons and for the opportunity to catch up at the next game.
