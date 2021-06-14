I had the pleasure to cover Dixie High School’s run to the Class 1A state championship softball series. For more than three weeks, I went to every Hornet playoff game, home and away, and got a first-hand experience of every emotion from that playoff run.
Dixie’s magical run came to an end June 4, and we published a photo I took of two Hornets players’ reaction to their team’s loss as Lake View was presented the state championship trophy. In the week since that photo ran, I have received several handwritten and typewritten letters from readers saying that I was “heartless,” “inflicted additional pain on the team” and that certain people “don’t care for me and the newspaper.”
I want to explain our decision to publish the photo in hopes that we can come to an understanding.
High school sports are an intricate beat to cover. Although these athletes are in their early teens, they are not like other high school students that walk down the hallway. Every Friday, Saturday or Sunday, they represent their school and community as they take the field in front of friends, family and fans. In that instance, everything they do is fairly public, in the sense that each play that is made and missed is done in front of everyone, not just family.
Our job as sports journalists is to capture the moment of every win. And loss. We have captured many memorable moments of jubilation (just look back at Greg Deal’s coverage of Abbeville football winning the state title last year and Ninety Six softball winning the state title in 2019). But the teams we cover don’t always win, and we also have to capture those moments when a victory is not to be.
The photo we published paints the picture of how much this season, and the run the Hornets went on, meant to the players. It’s an image that depicts how much these players love the sport, their teammates and their coaches. It is also a reflection of how proud they are to represent Dixie High School.
The reason we love sports and have a specific section in the paper dedicated to it is because we love the passion and emotion that sports presents. It’s the ecstasy of victory and the despair of defeat that make sports what they are.
It cannot be stressed enough that sports would not be sports if every athlete always won.
Certainly, we are not the only news outlet that captures those moments of victory and loss. Every summer, 10- to 12-year-old baseball players gather to compete for the Little League World Series. The tournament garners national coverage from ESPN and, every time a team is eliminated, there is the eventual shot of a kid crying because his team lost. This is the reality of sports.
Sure, we would have enjoyed a photo and headline that proclaimed the Hornets state champs, but one team wins and another loses. Dixie was the Lakelands team vying for a championship. Win or lose, capturing that final moment helped tell the story of their incredible run this season.