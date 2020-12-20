When Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles has done something brilliant, the best person to ask a question about it is anyone but the man himself.
Nickles is clearly one of the state’s most outstanding coaches, but he’s never boastful or even overly energetic about his team’s performance.
You know it’s not an act, because he’s the same when the season is over. After the game Friday, Nickles as normal said little about his own team’s success and much more about the effort of his players and pointed out the few mistakes he made on the sideline during the Panthers’ 37-6 win against Marion.
Nickles won his seventh state title last Friday, continuing an incredible run of five state championships in six years. In that span, Abbeville has lost only four games and had two undefeated seasons. This season is one of those undefeated years.
This year’s Abbeville state title may be the most impressive in recent years. Of course, Abbeville has had much more talented teams, with more players committed to Division I schools. The Panthers’ past teams have also had more depth, bigger senior classes and didn’t have to deal with a nerve-racking pandemic wrecking the schedule.
This season’s state title win could be the most impressive performances because of that giant off-field challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, but also because the Panthers replaced so many starters from last season’s team.
Nickles said even before Friday’s state title game that he never thinks of a state title as his own; more so that Abbeville won those championships and he happened to be involved.
But numbers don’t lie, and it’s not a coincidence that Abbeville has won more than half of its state championships with Nickles at the helm.
Now that Abbeville finished another year as champions, it is certainly not out of the question that Nickles might one day reach John McKissick and W.L. Varner’s record of 10 state championships.