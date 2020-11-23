It was a bit of a letdown that Abbeville gave up its first points to an in-state opponent this season with six minutes left in the fourth quarter against Chesnee.
That unreal streak, however, was more for my own amusement than anything else and was bound to end at some point. Years from now, it should be remembered that Abbeville went a whole region schedule without giving up a point to a team in South Carolina.
But on another topic, the makeup of the Panthers’ roster, especially this season, highlighted a trend many people have noticed in high school football.
Notably absent from Abbeville’s roster this season is a litany of highly touted college prospects. As dominant as the Panthers’ program has been over the past several years, it can seem to fly under the radar when it comes to media coverage on the state level, which tends to hone in on putting faces to names for future college stars you’ll see on TV.
The Panthers do have one player you’ll definitely see on Saturdays soon. That’s Cruz Temple, who committed to East Carolina before the season started.
And it’s not like Abbeville is out of the loop on recruiting. The team has sent plenty of players to high-level college programs in the recent past. Temple’s brother, Nate Temple, plays at Pittsburgh. Trai Jones, an offensive lineman on last year’s team, is at South Carolina.
Abbeville has few other college prospects on its roster this season. Many young players are stepping up for the Panthers this season, and it shows that blue-chip talent isn’t necessarily important for success in high school football.
Many of the perennial state champions at all levels of high school football haven’t necessarily been known for churning out college or NFL talent, but more so for executing a system that works because of disciplined high school football players.
By looking at the recent past, you can see this too. T.L. Hanna’s run to the state championship two years ago, led by the state’s top recruit in Zacch Pickens, stopped in Columbia at the hands of Dutch Fork in the state title game.
This concept was also hammered home in some Greenwood High games this season. The Eagles, which had no players committed to a Division I program this season (some of them may commit this spring), soundly beat Greenville, which boasted three Division I prospects. Those prospects included Clemson commit Colin Sadler on the offensive line.
The Eagles lost to Greer and Boiling Springs, which both included multiple Division I prospects. Those losses, however, were narrow and no one player stood head and shoulders above everyone else.
Abbeville’s team chemistry and cohesiveness will be put to its toughest test yet on Friday. The Panthers will take on Gray Collegiate, which happens to have a host of notable college prospects on its roster.