For the second-straight season, it is a real joy to be a fan of the American Legion Post 20.
After watching the Post 20 softball win a state title in its inaugural season, the 2022 rendition is once again undefeated and is poised for a shot to hold onto its title for another season.
Thanks to an all-star pitching cast of Lauralee Scott, Aubrey Holland, Michaele Harrison and Megan Kimberling, Post 20 has allowed 19 runs while scoring more than 100 in 12 games this season.
And the plethora of talent doesn’t stop there.
When Post 20 does come to the plate, teams have to pitch against Scott, Zoey Montgomery, Gracie Lollis, Gracie Timmerman and a slew of the best hitters from across the Lakelands.
With two games left on the docket, expect Post 20 to make another deep playoff run.
Not to be outdone by the softball team, the senior Post 20 baseball team has a chance to capture the South Carolina American Legion League 7 championship. The Braves have not lost a league game this season and proved the depth of its lineup against Easley.
In its lone doubleheader of the season, the Braves scored 20 runs against Easley. Caleb McLaughlin, Mason Hamby and Zach Faulkner have led the way for the Braves at the plate, with Faulkner averaging an RBI per game over the past three games.
Fans knew the Braves could hit the ball, but the question for the 2022 season was pitching — a question that has now been answered by a talented bullpen led by Garrett Hodges. Hodges is 2-1 on the season and has allowed just two earned runs in his last two starts. With Stokes Cromer also finding his groove on the mound, the Braves have a formidable one-two punch to carry them into the playoffs.
Fans could be in for a treat as both teams have championship asperations and have the talent to do it.
