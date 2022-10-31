It’s one of the best times of the high school sports season.
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 3:49 am
Although former NFL coach Jim Mora said those words in a negative context, they still describe how I feel as we head into the first round this Friday.
I mean, how are we already in playoff season?
This regular season went by too quickly, and was filled with many great moments that will last in the memories of coaches, players and fans.
I wasn’t able to enjoy the early part of the season in the Lakelands, but our 10 teams have given me a lot to write about since returning to Greenwood.
I don’t think there was a game I covered that didn’t have something memorable about it.
But this November — and potentially December — provides many more opportunities to take in some of the Lakelands’ finest teams.
Emerald made the playoffs for the first time since 2018, Ware Shoals enters its last postseason under coach Chris Johnston and Greenwood makes its near-annual return to the playoffs.
Not to mention that Abbeville and Saluda will be two big threats in Class 2A. McCormick, Dixie and Ninety Six also have a chance to make some noise this postseason.
And the players we’ll get to continue to see won’t be disappointing either.
McCormick’s A’Chean Durant and Emerald’s Jaylen Foster will be a problem for opposing defenses. Same with Greenwood’s Ve Morton, Ware Shoals’ Justice Lomax, Saluda’s Tyleke Mathis and Abbeville’s Jamal Marshall.
We have a lot of good running backs in the Lakelands to say the least.
Outside of the running back position, Ninety Six quarterback Braden Mitchell provides the Wildcats with a lethal passing attack and Dixie’s Hunter Satterfield can be a threat on both sides of the ball.
I don’t know what this postseason will hold, but I know one thing: we’re going to be treated to some good football.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
