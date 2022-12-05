CLINTON — About midway through the fourth quarter, the Eagles were in striking distance.
The Greenwood girls’ basketball team was within five after shaky second and third quarters that put Greenwood behind late.
A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. High 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Overcast. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 4:55 am
CLINTON — About midway through the fourth quarter, the Eagles were in striking distance.
The Greenwood girls’ basketball team was within five after shaky second and third quarters that put Greenwood behind late.
Then, the mistakes reigned.
Clinton took advantage of numerous Greenwood turnovers, fouls and missed shots in a 46-33 loss for the Lady Eagles Monday night.
“We played hard, but we gotta execute better,” Greenwood coach LaShonda Chiles said. “We gotta do a better job of taking care of the ball and being able to execute, whether they’re playing man or zone… I felt overall, they were working, but we just gotta clean up in various areas.”
Following a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Eagles struggled against a Lady Red Devil defense that played an effective man-to-man defense. Greenwood mustered just 15 points in the second and third quarters, matching its first quarter point total.
Fouls kept Clinton in the drivers’ seat for most of the game as it sank 14 free throws on its home court. Greenwood totaled 18 fouls, including three players that totaled four each.
“I felt like when they played man, we kinda got sped up, we got people taking shots that they normally don’t take,” Chiles said. “We had a run where we had several travel calls called on us in key moments in the games that kinda killed the momentum.
“We were pushing back, but then when you get those turnovers or you drive and you don’t get that foul, it kills your momentum.”
Greenwood had a stellar first quarter, making basket after basket, which ultimately ended in an 11-1 run for the Lady Eagles. Senior Erianna Wardlaw backed the successful first, scoring 11 of the team’s first 15 points.
Wardlaw kept her team in the game for most of the night, ending her night with 18 points. However, only two other Lady Eagles finished with multiple field goals and Ty Johnson was the only one to do so in the second half.
Greenwood totaled just five points in the game’s final quarter, a far cry from the Lady Eagles’ dominant first.
“It’s all about making plays and that’s why you gotta put the ball in the hoop and right now, we’re just struggling to find scorers,” Chiles said. “We gotta do better just staying in the flow of the game and just trusting that we can execute and just trust in our teammates, we can get good results.
“We gotta get better. We’re still growing, I thought this would’ve been a game where we can change the momentum of our season. We gotta regroup and try to figure out another way and hopefully we can figure that out.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.