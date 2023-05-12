MCBEE — In the fifth inning, the Hornets were on fire.
Dixie rattled off five-straight singles before an error put another runner on and another single brought in the Hornets’ fourth and fifth runs of the frame. The Dixie softball team totaled 14 hits Friday night, but in the final three innings, it mustered just two.
The Dixie bats cooled down, and paired with some defensive mistakes, the Hornets faltered down the stretch. McBee scored four in the sixth and walked it off in the eighth to hand Dixie an 8-7 loss in the Class 1A Upper State tournament.
“Errors set us apart from this team. We hit the ball well, we came back after McBee jumped on us in the first inning, which is big for us, but errors separated this game tonight,” Dixie coach Samantha Ferguson said.
Two of the biggest miscues came early on in the game. After a walk and a double got things going for the Panthers in the first, an error helped score two for McBee. Next inning, another error helped score a run from third for the Panthers.
There were also a few small miscues Dixie made in the field that helped the Panthers bring runs across in their four-run sixth.
“That’s what cost us right there is not knowing what to do with the ball, bobbling it, throws, not picking the ball, overthrows. Just wasn’t our night,” Ferguson said. “They played better defense than us, and that’s why they won this ballgame.”
McBee’s three-run lead held until Marri Beth Jacks hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Reaganne Stoll with the bases loaded in the third. After that, the Hornets eventually took away McBee’s lead with their five-run fifth, posting all five runs with no outs.
However, after that promising frame, Dixie couldn’t find that same spark. The Hornets’ only two hits the rest of the way were an Ashton Crocker lead-off double in the sixth and a Payton Ashley two-out single in the seventh.
Crocker’s double eventually led to Jacks bringing her around with an RBI groundout. Jacks led Dixie in RBIs with three.
“It stunk,” Ferguson said of the bats running cold late. “That’s just the difference when we can generate a hit or not.”
After Dixie couldn’t generate the hits it once did in the fifth, McBee knotted things back up following its big sixth inning. The Panthers later had a chance to walk it off in the seventh, having a runner in scoring position with one out.
But Mackenzie McElrath got back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat. Despite the loss, the eighth-grader had a nice game in the circle, totaling seven strikeouts.
“She pitched her tail off tonight,” Ferguson said. “She held us in that ballgame. She’s a very level-headed, sound player.”
With the loss, the Hornets drop into the loser’s bracket of the Class 1A Upper State tournament. Dixie will host Wagener-Salley Monday after the War Eagles lost to Lewisville in five innings.
“We just made it a little bit harder, our road’s a little bit harder. We’re not out of it by no means,” Ferguson said. “This trip’s tough to come here, but we’re not out of it. I’ve got full confidence we can show up Monday and play.
“We deserve to be in the Upper State, and I think we’ll bounce back, but we got to let this one go and leave it here in McBee.”
