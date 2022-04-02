It's been a long two years but finally, the Greenwood Miracle League is back.
After getting its new field in October of 2019, the nonprofit baseball league for school-aged children with disabilities and special needs, played for a couple of weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league's shut down. On Saturday, more than 20 children were on the field for opening day.
"It's been a long time coming. We're excited to finally get back on the field with the kids," Greenwood Miracle League Executive Director Brandon Strickland said. "We had some field issues and then COVID hit, so we've been a couple of years off. It's been a long time coming to see these kids smiling faces out here playing the game of baseball."
COVID-19 shut the season down in April of 2020. The league nearly restarted in 2021 but decided to wait another year in hopes the virus would get under control.
Heather Fields is one of more than 20 parents who signed her child up for the 2022 Miracle League. She signed her son Jared up for the first time roughly 10 years ago. Now, Fields and her husband Keith, are volunteers. This year, they are the Red Sox coaches.
"In the beginning, it gave us a chance as parents to sit down and watch our child have a smile on his face, laugh, have a great time and just enjoy the world," Fields said. "Now that we're coaching, we get to enjoy each of your children and help them have that same smile and laugh on their face.
"I believe that we are in a place here that is a judgment-free zone. It doesn't matter how you play or what you do, as long as you have a good time. That's what Miracle League is. Miracle League is an opportunity for our children and young adults with special needs to get out here and play baseball and be part of an organization that enlightens our whole world."
Among the volunteers was the Erskine jayvee baseball team. Each Miracle League player was paired with two Erskine players for the duration of the game.
The college players spent the day helping the kids in the field and at the plate, but also connected with the younger players.
"It puts things into perspective just how lucky people are. Coming out here, it's just great to have these kids playing baseball," Erskine outfielder Davis Cardew said. "It's a game of fun. ... It was great just being out here with the kids, just letting them have fun. I was having fun with them cheering them on."
The Miracle League plans to continue to play every Saturday for the next seven weeks starting at 10 a.m.