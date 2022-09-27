Katie Miller says she is always up for adventure.
Being an Idaho native, the highly touted volleyball player hadn’t been to the South much until she enrolled at Lander this fall.
And since then, Miller has been on an adventure – taking the Peach Belt Conference by storm.
The freshman outside hitter was named PBC Player of the Week for the third-straight week last Tuesday. This is the first time a Lander volleyball player has accomplished this feat.
“I’m honored to be the conference player of the week but I know it comes with a lot of hard work, and so I’m glad that it’s been rewarding,” Miller said. “That doesn’t mean I’m done, that I’m still going to work and work as hard as I can.”
During those three weeks, Miller recorded double-digit kills in 11 of 12 matches for the Bearcats. Over the course of the season, she has led her team in points and kills.
Her 239 total kills ranks her ninth in the nation in Division II, her 4.82 points per set ranks her 17th nationally and her 4.35 kills per set put her at 16th.
Those numbers are pretty good for a player who played her first collegiate volleyball match last month.
“What she’s been able to do is just tremendous,” Lander coach Jeff Reynolds said. “She’s not only playing really well but it’s creating an environment where everybody else is playing well as well.”
This success isn’t surprising to Reynolds.
During her final years at Sugar Salem High School in Idaho, Miller helped lead her high school to three state titles and a perfect 39-0 record in her senior season. And on top of all that, she received a number of offers from NCAA Division I institutions.
Because of Reynolds’ recruiting at Snow College in Utah and eventually at Lander, Miller decided to make the cross-country trip to the Palmetto State.
“I really enjoyed his coaching style and how he coached,” Miller said. “I came out here for a visit in South Carolina and I enjoyed it. I loved the campus, I loved the environment that it brings and the school and how it was small.”
With Miller, the Bearcats have been on quite a roll early this season. So far, Lander is 11-4 on the season along with a 5-2 mark in the Peach Belt. While Miller has been a big part of the Bearcats’ success, she recognizes it’s not just her.
“I know that I wouldn’t be as impactful without the rest of my team,” Miller said. “I know they’re a big part of me being successful, so I love being able to step in and help but I know my team has been a big part of that too.”
Miller’s humility and camaraderie with teammates is something huge to have from a player, according to Reynolds.
“She’s a silly, funny, goofy 18-year-old girl,” Reynolds said. “She’s such a sweet kid and just kind of innocent, fun and just a really, really great person and when you put her on the court, she’s got a different look about her.”
As the season continues, Miller and her team will look to bring home a Peach Belt Conference title back to Greenwood.
“That’s a goal we’ve been really focusing on,” Miller said. “Just one game at a time, focusing on the little things that we can do so we can get to that big goal.”