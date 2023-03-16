ABBEVILLE — It wasn't what Abbeville baseball coach Daniel Little was hoping for in his team's second region game of the year.
After struggling against Mid-Carolina on Tuesday for its first region loss of the year, Abbeville was attempting to rebound. It was at home and had its No. 1 pitcher in Hunter Overholt on the mound.
But Mid-Carolina simply outslugged the Panthers. It took five innings for the Rebels to claim their second region win against Abbeville, winning 13-0.
"They are a top-five team in 2A," Little said. "You hate to lose, but you take it as growth and hope that we can learn from it and grow from it."
Mid-Carolina got the damage started in the first inning. After a strikeout and walk to start the game, a double and a single plated a run.
In the second, the Rebels truly started to square up pitches, slugging a two-run home run down the left-field line that was quickly followed with a double that set up a two-RBI single.
A double to dead-center field, which nearly left the yard, provided two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Overall, Abbeville reached base just three times on the night. In the bottom of the third, Chase Fisher drew a five-pitch walk, ended a perfect game attempt, while Jackson Uldrick drew a walk in the bottom of the fourth for the second base runner. He reached second but didn't advance past there.
Abbeville struck out nine times in its 16 plate appearances.
"I knew when Uldrick said he throws three pitches and all of them, fastball, changeup and curve, all look the same coming out of his hand that we would have to work the count and bunt," Little said. "Once the game got out of hand, we really couldn't give up outs. He just did a great job."
The lone Abbeville hit on the night was an infield single by Lohen Nickles in the bottom of the fifth.
"It was huge, because we preach hard hit line drives and ground balls," Little said of Nickles hit. "The first ground ball we hit, and good things happened. It was a good teaching point that we have to make them make plays."
