PROSPERITY — Everything changed after 16 pitches.
After navigating past a two-out single in the first, Abbeville softball had to make an adjustment in the second inning.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 12:14 am
With the heart of its lineup coming up, Mid-Carolina led off the frame with a line drive that hit off of Panther starter Michaela Harrison.
The senior momentarily checked out of the circle, coming back a few innings later, but the damage was done.
The Rebels scored a run in the inning, followed with two in the third, three in the fourth and another pair in the fifth to take down Abbeville 8-3 in the regular-season finale for the Panthers.
"First off all, give Mid-Carolina credit," Abbeville coach Tim Collins said. "They hit the ball well. They were prepared. I thought they played well. I liked our fight, I thought that we didn't give up. We fought hard.
"We're just going to have to overcome some adversity, but the playoffs is a new season. We're happy to have a home game, and we'll get back to work to get ready for that."
The Rebels just hit the ball all around the yard on Wednesday. Almost every time they put the ball in play, it was hit hard somewhere. Overall, they finished with 12 hits while only striking out three times all game. They even hit two two-run home runs in the game.
Abbeville scored its first run in the third thanks to Chloe Mobley, who hit a towering home run to right-center field to originally tie the game at one.
"I'm proud of her," Collins said. "She didn't play last year. I'm ready for her to break out. She's worked hard on her game, and I'm really proud of her. It looked like that ball was really traveling to right field tonight."
The Panthers plated two runs in the top of the seventh thanks to a single by Harrison, but it was too much to overcome.
Overall, Abbeville finished with just six hits while striking out seven times.
"We just have to be resilient and have to keep fighting," Collins said.
Harrison threw the final two innings of the game. Caylee Brown pitched the other three but went down with an ankle injury in the fifth inning. She was unable to return to the game.
Abbeville finishes its season as the No. 2 seed in Region 2-AA, meaning it will play at home on Wednesday.
"We're happy that we battled our way to a home game," Collins said. "We're excited for the opportunity to play at home on Wednesday. We'll see if we can regroup and make a run."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
