Michael Jordan documentary moved up because of virus
The documentary looking at Michael Jordan’s last championship season with the Chicago Bulls is set for release nearly two months sooner than expected with no sports to air because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ESPN and Netflix announced on Tuesday that the 10-part documentary series called “The Last Dance” will air next month will run in the U.S. over five consecutive Sunday nights starting April 19 and running through May 17. There will be two hour-long episodes on each of those nights, airing back-to-back at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern.
ESPN was originally planning to release the documentary in June, when this season’s NBA Finals were to be played but those plans were accelerated.
The series will include never-before-seen footage from that season, one where the team chased its sixth championship in a span of eight years.
Bengals release Dre Kirkpatrick
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on Tuesday, another move to overhaul their secondary after a 2-14 season.
Kirkpatrick was a first-round pick in 2012 and started 67 games in eight seasons. He missed 10 games last season with a knee injury.
Kirkpatrick was involved in the most significant play of coach Zac Taylor’s first season. He bumped into A.J. Green while breaking up a pass during a 7-on-7 drill in the first practice of training camp in Dayton, Ohio. Green landed awkwardly and suffered a severe injury to his left ankle, requiring surgery and sidelining him for the season.
In his six games last season, Kirkpatrick had one sack, broke up four passes, and didn’t get an interception. During his eight seasons, he had 10 interceptions and three sacks.
Bears finalize trade for Nick Foles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears finalized a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles on Tuesday.
The Bears are banking on Foles — the backup quarterback who helped Philadelphia win a Super Bowl — to bounce back from an injury-riddled season with Jacksonville and at least give them another option if Mitchell Trubisky struggles again or gets hurt next year.
Chicago sent a 2020 compensatory fourth-round draft pick to Jacksonville in the trade agreed to two weeks ago.
NFL VP reaches out to prospects
NFL vice president Troy Vincent has sent a letter to several prospects inviting them to participate “live” in the NFL draft in three weeks.
The Associated Press on Tuesday obtained the letter sent by the league’s football operations chief to prospective early selections in the draft, which will be held remotely on April 23-25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vincent asked the players not to publicize the invitation.
In recent drafts, first-round selections were announced by Commissioner Roger Goodell. Then followed hugs involving players and Goodell — some of them comical — and photo sessions with the players wearing team ball caps or even showing off team jerseys. Often their families and friends would get involved in the celebrations.
This year, with all public events at the planned site of Las Vegas canceled and the draft set to proceed remotely, players will likely be at their homes when their names are called.
Durant, Young highlight NBA 2K tourney
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant and Trae Young will lead a 16-player field of NBA players in an NBA 2K20 tournament airing on ESPN.
The NBA, the players’ association and 2K announced the NBA 2K Players Tournament on Tuesday. Play begins Friday, and the winner of the week-long competition will receive a $100,000 donation to a coronavirus-related relief effort of their choice.
Player have been seeded according to their NBA 2K player rating — from Durant’s 96 down to Derrick Jones Jr.’s 78 — and tenure. Durant, the Brooklyn Nets star who sat out this NBA season due to injury, will face Jones in the first game Friday night. Other matches will air on ESPN2. The championship is set for April 11.
Arizona’s Nnaji declares for NBA draft
TUCSON, Ariz. — Zeke Nnaji has declared for the NBA draft after one productive season at Arizona.
Nnaji didn’t arrive in Tucson with the same hype as fellow freshmen Nico Mannion and Josh Green, but he was arguably the best player of the three during the 2019-20 season.