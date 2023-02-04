Soccer has given Mia Applegate a lot of opportunities.
She's played in multiple countries, learned how to speak several languages and moved to Miami for a college education while playing the sport she loves.
And now, the college freshman is adding another team to her resume, signing with the Greenville Liberty, a pre-professional team playing in the USL W League. The USL W League is an elite developmental summer league that develops players to play professionally.
"I know that I will learn so much this summer, and I'm so excited for that because I really respect the team," Applegate said. "I love the way coach Julie (Carlson) coaches. I know coming out of this, I'm going to be a much more improved player than I am right now.
"It's just an amazing environment to be in because I love being with the women's coach and just the dynamic and the way everyone feels with her. It's an amazing environment and everyone challenges each other too. I'm hoping with Barry and the Liberty, I will keep improving and become the best player I can be after college. It will definitely prepare me, that's for sure."
Applegate graduated from Greenwood last year, finishing her Eagle career a year early so she could move on to college soccer at Barry University. As a junior, she led Greenwood with 15 goals and signed with the Buccaneers in early August.
In her first college season, she logged 300 minutes and started two of the 11 games she played in. In those two games, she recorded her first career assist Sept. 7 against Florida International and her first career goal 19 days later against Florida Memorial.
"The conference is one of the best conferences in D2 in the country, so it is very competitive," Applegate said. "Of course, I'm still learning. Getting to graduate a year early helped me because I want to go pro after. It helped me become a year early to my dream goal basically."
Despite the fact she should have been a senior in high school, Applegate proved she belonged at the next level, something she's been doing since she was a child.
Applegate was born in Phoenix and lived there until she was 7. At that time, her parents wanted to teach overseas, so the Applegate family moved from Arizona to Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Kazakhstan, living in each country for three years at a time.
During the first two stops, Applegate was playing volleyball, soccer and basketball. But when she moved to Kazakhstan, she started focusing on soccer.
In 2019, Applegate started playing for QSI International School of Astana. There she earned the Central Asia Soccer Classic Tournament MVP, scoring 12 goals in just five games.
A year later, she started playing for BJMORSM, a professional women's team in Kazakhstan. She was 14 while her teammates' and opponents' ages ranged from 18 to 32.
In order to deal with COVID-19 regulations and to prepare for the upcoming season, BJMORSM trained in the Southern region of Kazakhstan and was there for a month. For the 14-year-old Applegate, that meant being away from her family for a month, while everything was in Russian.
"It was a huge stepping stone for me," Applegate said. "I feel like it also helped me being away from my parents. I was extremely homesick and there were times where I would just be balling on the phone for two hours. The girls were all welcoming and nice. They always made sure I felt welcome and included, even though there was a language barrier. ...
"During practices, I wouldn't have a translator, so I would have to figure it out myself. When you're put in those situations, you're just forced to learn it. You pick it up much easier."
Applegate's dream is to play soccer professionally, and she already has a solid foundation to achieve that goal. Alongside her Kazakhstan, Barry and Greenville experiences, the Barry freshman has been getting scouted by a Wolfsburg, one of the top teams in Germany, scout since she was 15.
Originally, Applegate was going to try out for the German team and play professionally in 2020, but the start of the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped that plan.
"We've never let it go, but moving back to the U.S. and choosing the college soccer route, I think it was more of a safe choice to have a degree on my back while wanting to play professionally. That's why I chose not to go back after COVID," Applegate said. "After I graduate from Barry, that is definitely a possibility that we talked about and hopefully, he'll (the German scout) help me out with the connections there."
The Greenville Liberty will start their season in early May and will play their 2023 season at Furman's Paladin Stadium.