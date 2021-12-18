During the summers, Brad Wilson and his team start work at 6 a.m. During the winter, they get to come in a little later, starting work at 7 a.m.
Wilson is the Greenwood Country Club’s Golf Superintendent, meaning he is in charge of the daily maintenance on the 18-hole course. Everyday Wilson and his staff make sure the grass is cut and in playable condition once the first group is ready for its tee time.
“It’s every day. We get a couple days off during the year — Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Years and that’s about it,” Wilson said. “People play golf on the holidays, so we have to do that.”
During the summer, Wilson and his staff are mowing each fairway and tee box three times a week. The rough is cut once a week while greens are cut everyday.
“In the summer time, we do a lot of top dressing, birdie cutting. There’s a lot that goes into the summertime,” Wilson said. “We’re cutting grass every single day.”
Once November comes around, the maintenance staff takes care of other projects such as cutting tree branches, drainage maintenance and painting and cleaning benches. Cutting slows to twice a week.
Though the staff ties to get everything finished before the first tee time, that’s not always possible.
“We try to get in front (of them) first thing in the morning, especially during the summer,” Wilson said. “With the roughs, we have to be in play. We have a system where one person will start on 18 and go backwards, that way we’re not affecting the same golfers on every hole. It’s just kind of play it by ear. Staying out in front of them during the summertime is key.”
Wilson has been with the Greenwood Country Club for eight years, following his uncle’s footsteps.
“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, but I know I always liked being out on the golf course,” Wilson said. “I went to Clemson and got a degree. I went to Hilton Head for 18 years then went to Georgia... I’ve been here for almost eight years now. I really like it. It’s a good course and good people to work for and good members.”